Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following persistent and lingering crisis between the Tiv and Jukun in parts of Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku, yesterday, constituted a seven man commission of inquiry to examine issues surrounding the crisis and proffer lasting solutions.

The Commission is chaired by Justice Kumai Bayang Ka’ahs, and also have Justice Emmanuel Garba, Justice Ambrose Mammadi, Danjuma Rindam, Rotgak Gofwen, Istifanus Zabadi as members. Hamidu Audu is to serve as secretary.

The governor has charged the commission to work and summit its report within 90 days.

Some of the terms of reference of the commission include “to examine the remote and immediate causes of the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun and people living in communities of Wukari, Takum, Donga, ibi, Ussa, Gassol and Bali local government areas or any other part of or in any other location within Taraba state from 1991 to date. To examine and identify cases of banditry, kidnapping and other vices related to or arising from within the border communities and their relationship with the crisis, if any.

“To identify basic issues and causes of prolonged and perennial crisis between these communities and advice on the strategies for securing lasting peace. To identify individuals or groups that might have contributed or instigated the crisis and recommend appropriate sanction where necessary. To examine the roles states and local governments and other institutions and or extant instruments played to abate or facilitate the crisis and recommend appropriate measures to be taken by government to forestall future occurrence of the disturbances.