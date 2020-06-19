Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku on Friday assured the people of the state that he will achieve peace in Taraba State at all cost.

Ishaku gave the assurance when the eight man Tiv committee on internally displaced persons (IDPs) paid him a thank you visit in his office in Jalingo.

Ishaku told the delegation that his administration was doing everything possible to ensure that permanent peace is restored in the state and called on the people of the state to cooperate with him to bring permanent peace in the state.

“I am glad you have come to thank me. The act of appreciation is Biblical and it’s good to commend leaders when they do good.

“I will keep telling people to give me peace and I will give them development because without peace, there can never any development.

“I have done a lot and I have plans for the state, but that can only happen when there is peace. Without peace, all the awards I have received for the good work we are doing will be useless.

“We will achieve peace, but the people themselves must desire the peace or else our efforts will not yield the desired result.

Earlier, Mrs. Bridget Twar thanked the Governor for approving resources for the evaluation of Tiv IDPs who were trapped in Kurmi.

Twar who led the Tiv peace committee to appreciate the Governor also called for more assistance for the IDPs .