Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv socio-cultural organisation known as Mdzough U Tiv has expressed concern and dissatisfaction over the brewing conflict between a section of Tiv and Jukun which initially started in Abintse, Guma Local Government to Ukum Local Government, all of Benue State and has now extended into Taraba State.

In a statement jointly signed by its President General, Chief Edward Ujege and Secretary General, Dr. Boniface Ukende, the organization described the conflict as unnecessary, uncalled for and a disgrace to the longstanding cordial relationship between the two ethnic groups who have lived peacefully together in the past as brothers and sisters.

“These conflicts are enemies of progress, which progress our people clearly need in this hour of numerous external challenges in Nigeria.

While calling for the immediately cessation of hostility in the affected areas, the Mzough U Tiv also all all parties concerned to embrace peace.

Furthermore, the organization appealed to the traditional rulers on both divide to wade into the crises and direct their subjects to maintain peace so that our people can resume their normal farming now that the rains have resumed.

It equally urged the government of Taraba and Benue States, we want to mobilize sufficient security to control the violent crises and find a lasting solution.

“In addition, for a long lasting peace to prevail, it is our candid advice that the Tiv Community whose ancestors had lived in Taraba State time immemorial should be recognised and integrated into the traditional ruling authority and they should also be accorded all rights as enshrined in the Nigeria constitution,” the statement read in part.