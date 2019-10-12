Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
There are signs that an end might be in sight for the Tiv-Jukun crisis, with the Northern Governors Forum, Northern Elders Forum and Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) expected to hold a peace and conflict resolution meeting with leaders of the two warring communities in Jalingo on October 29.
A communique issued in Abuja after a two-day conflict resolution meeting between CNG and elders and leaders of the two communities, indicate that no fewer than 300 youths will be trained on conflict resolution and management techniques.
The communique was signed by the president of the Tiv community, Goodman Dahida, spokesperson of the Jukun community Daniel Emmanuel Angyu, and counter signed by the CNG spokesperson and chairman, reconciliation committee, Tiv-Jukun conflict, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.
It noted that the conciliatory committee recognised the that every tribe in Taraba State and the North must join in the process of harnessing the region’s diversity to create communities in which every citizen enjoys equal access to opportunities and justice and lives in a secure environment.
The communique reads:
“The meeting resolves that the Jukun and Tiv community leaders present here would initiate a cesassion of hostilities intensity the genuine search for peaceful co-existence and sustained security in all the affected parts of the state.
“The CNG would convene an enlarged roundtable dialogue to involve northern traditional rulers, the northern Governors Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Northern Traditional rulers and other categories of stakeholders and elders and leaders of Taraba communities to hold October 29, 2019 in Jalingo.
“The CNG would initiate an immediate process for the training of Jukun and Tiv youths in conflict resolution and management techniques as well as skill acquisition and subsequent exposure to wealth creation opportunities, starting with an initial 300 youths.
“The leaders present here would mobilize the people particularly the youths of the two tribes involved in the crisis to resist further instigations to embark on actions with negative consequences on their personal security and the overall political and economic fortunes of the state.
“They would also sensitize all levels of leadership of the warring communities to support the legitimate aspirations of their youth to reverse the current trend towards their further marginalization and irrelevance in the context of a contemporary world of immense opportunities and possibilities.
“Rally all Taraba communities to unite, rediscover and pursue common goals that include their historic unity, their political and economic development, the strength of their religious, social and moral values and respect for their diversity.
“To restore hope, trust and faith of all Taraba communities in their capacity and ability to negotiate peacefully among themselves in any circumstances which best suit their interests.
“To set up an implementation committee comprising three representatives from each of the Tiv and Jukun communities to implement the above resolutions, monitor and evaluate level of success.”
Leave a Reply