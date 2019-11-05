Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has said that the peace effort of the state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies is beginning to yield great results, following over three weeks of complete ceasefire between the warring Tiv and Jukun communities in the southern part of the state.

Deputy Governor Haruna Manu, speaking on behalf of the Governor, stated this in the wake of the launching of Operation Ayem A Kpatema ll in Kofai Amadu, in Takum local government area of the state.

Manu, who said that the operation provides a unique opportunity for the Nigerian Army to work with allied security agencies to address the security challenges bedeviling the state, noted that the challenges are multidimensional and would require out of the box measures to resolve them.

“The operation Ayem a Kpatema ll provides a unique opportunity for the Nigerian Army to work collaboratively with sister security agencies to provide out of the box solutions to the myriad of multidimensional security challenges confronting our state,” he said.

“We are glad that after several months of fighting, killing and wanton destruction of property, our efforts are beginning to yield great results. For about a month, we have enjoyed a total ceasefire and most of the roads that became impassable are now fully operational. I look forward to the total restoration of peace and normalcy to our dear state so that development can take its full course.”

He said that the thirty man Tiv-Jukun peace committee set up by the state government last month has done a good job that has led to the ceasefire, while the efforts of security agencies to make sure that other criminal activities that were prevalent in the area are checked have provided a reasonable degree of relief to the warring communities.

Earlier, the commander of 3 Division, Kofai Amadu, S G. Muhammed, said that the operation was aimed at “consolidating the successes of the first phase of the operation last year and to build the capacity of the Nigerian Army personnel while strengthening military civil relationship and collaboration in tackling insecurity within the state.”

Daily Sun reports that the Army also carried out extensive medical outreach to the locals, including providing free medical check up and treatment.