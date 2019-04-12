Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv socio-cultural group, Mdzough U Tiv, has expressed sadness over the brewing conflict between a section of Tiv and Jukun in Benue and Taraba states.

Three weeks ago, no fewer than 30 persons were allegedly killed and several houses burnt in the Tiv-Jukun crisis which rocked the two states.

In a statement signed by the President General of Mdzough U Tiv, Engr Edward Ujege, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Boniface Ukende, the organisation described the conflict as unnecessary, uncalled for and a disgrace to the long-standing cordial relationship between the two ethnic groups who have lived peacefully together in the past as brothers and sisters.

“Mdzough U Tiv sadly notes with concern and dissatisfaction the brewing conflict between a section of Tiv and Jukun which initially started in Abintse, Guma local government to Ukum local government, all in Benue State and has now extended to Taraba State.

“These conflicts are enemies of progress, which our people clearly need in this hour of numerous external challenges in Nigeria.

“Mdzough U Tiv hereby calls on all our good people to immediately cease hostility and embrace peace. Furthermore, we call on the traditional rulers on both sides of the divide to wade into the crises and direct their subjects to maintain peace so that our people can resume their normal farming now that the rains have resumed.

“To the government of Taraba and Benue states, we want to appeal that the governors mobilise sufficient security to control the crisis and find a lasting solution,” the statement read.