Linus Oota , Lafia

The TIV Youth Organisation (TYO) in Nasarawa State, has said it plans to conduct a mass burial for its kinsmen murdered in Abebe community, Agaza district of Keana Local Government Area by suspected militia group.

Gunmen had invaded Abebe community at midnight last week and opened fire killing four persons and leaving two others injured.

President of the TYO, Peter Ahemba, in a statement in Lafia, yesterday, said the decision to accord the victims a mass burial was reached at a meeting between the organisation and and family members of the victims. Ahemba said the community had been deserted for fear of more attacks and called on the state government to provide adequate security to enable the people return to their homes.

He regretted that Tiv people in Nasarawa had become target of attacks saying his kinsmen were killed like chickens without provocation, while their killers are allowed to walk away free by the state.

“We appeal to the government and security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.