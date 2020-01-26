Linus Oota, Lafia

Tiv Youth Organisation, TYO, in Nasarawa State, has revealed plans to conduct a mass burial for its kinsmen murdered last week in a midnight attack on Abebe community in Agaza district of Keana Local Government Area of the state by suspected sponsored militia group.

Some gunmen had last week invaded the Abebe community at midnight and opened fire on the villagers, killing four persons on the spot, living two others with gunshot wounds.

President Tiv Youth Organisation, Comrade Peter Ahemba, in a statement issued to newsmen in Lafia at the weekend said the victims would be given mass burial next week.

He said the decision to accord the victims a mass burial was reached at a meeting between the youth leadership and immediate family members of the victims at the weekend.

“We met today and resolved to accord our kinsmen killed by gunmen mass burial next week. It is a very sad development for the entire Tiv nation of Nasarawa State and beyond.”

Ahemba, who regretted that the community and other neighbouring villages had deserted their area for fear of more attacks, called on the state government to provide security in the area to enable the people to return to their homes.

He regretted that the Tiv people of Nasarawa State had become targets of attacks, stressing that his kinsmen were killed like chickens without provocation while their killers go free in most cases.

“The unprovoked attack on Abebe community is one of such killings in Tiv villages of the state in recent years.

“We appealed to the state government and security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Information reaching us from credible sources have it that some highly-placed individuals are already working to prevent the arrest of suspects of this heinous crime by security operatives and so we urge the authorities concern to resist such attempts and ensure the needful is done in the interest of justice.”

While restating his call on the Tiv youths to remain calm despite the unfortunate development, the youth president expressed confidence in the ability Governor Abdullahi Sule to ensure justice to all communities in the state.