From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

It was a day of celebration and glamour as Women4Africa held the 8th edition of her awards over the weekend at the prestigious Leonardo Hotel, St Pauls, London.

Over 18 women ranging from arts, technology and healthcare sectors were awarded and celebrated for their relentless efforts to continually keep African flags flying.

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, bagged a special recognition award. Though absent at the award night, Tiwa Savage, commended Women4Africa organisers in a thank you video. She also dedicated the award to women who are pulling their weights in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Other finalists and winners at the event include; Honey Ajuwon, Lara Oyesanya, Theresa Owusu Partner, Adeola Onasanya, Feyisola Adeyemi and Juliana Olayinka of Channels TV.

Also, Professor Carol Makaka won the Humanitarian award and Dr Gillian Lakaereber won the woman in Pharmacy award.

The event had Yvonne Jegede alongside Dr Shola Mos Shogbamimu in attendance.

In a brief remark, the founders of Women4Africa, Sam and Tola Onigbanjo, told newsmen that it is important to celebrate and write our own narrative for the world to see.

“We will keep on celebrating our own and telling Africa and its amazing women stories to the world.”

Women4Africa is an annual awards night that celebrates ordinary African women doing extraordinary things. Some previous recipients of Women4Africa include; Mrs Aisha Buhari, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sanni, Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, Senator Daisy Danjuma, Honorable Abike Dabiri- Erewa, among others.