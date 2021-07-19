By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has just lost her father, who passed on in the early hours of Monday, July 19.

The mother of one announced this on her Instagram page.

Expressing sadness, Tiwa said the news of her father’s death has left her numb and weak.

Her post read:

‘Early hours of today, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these couple years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I am so numb and weak. I love you, Daddy.’

