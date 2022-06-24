Afro pop diva, Tiwa Savage, has made history as the first female brand ambassador of Tecno smartphone.

The delectable singer, songwriter and actress was excited to announce the epoch making deal to her numerous fans on her social media handles during the week. Confirming her emergence as Tecno’s new brand ambassador, Tiwa said the deal made her the first female ambassador that the smartphone brand has ever signed.

Only recently, Tecno teased its users and potential buyers on social media about a new member with the initials ‘Double T’ joining its family. Everyone caught the frenzy as they tried to guess who the new ambassador was, with many of them suggesting names like Tems, Ayra Starr, while some mentioned Timaya and Terry G despite the fact that the images portrayed a female. But at the end of it all, fans of both Tecno and Tiwa were happy about the deal, as they shared their opinions on why the musician was the best choice for the brand.

With Tiwa widely known for her unique and stunning fashion style, and Tecno smartphones becoming synonymous with all things sleek and elegant, little wonder why the ‘Double T’ partnership makes for a perfect match.

A statement issued by Tecno noted that the partnership with Tiwa Savage came briefly after the Tecno Camon 19 series was launched on June 14, 2022 at Rockefeller Center in New York City. According to the brand, Tecno Camon 19 series has an impressive screen display, a 64MP rear-view camera, and long-lasting battery life.

“These features represent style, class and fashion, which Tiwa Savage embodies,” it said adding, “We can’t deny that Tiwa Savage prefers her things to be clean and stylish, and she adores capturing memorable moments with her friends and family, as evidenced by the photos she loves to share on her social media pages. Her fanbase enjoys these characteristics because they look up to her for guidance, especially when it comes to her fashion and music.”