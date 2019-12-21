Top celebrities, business icons, fashion gurus including singer, Tiwa Savage stormed Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartments, Abuja, for its recent double celebration!

The first was the occasion of Wells Carlton Hotel’s one-year anniversary celebration and the second was the official unveiling of Rare Dahlia, a luxury perfume shop.

Friends and well-wishers of the Chairman of Wells Carlton, Captain (Dr) Hosa Okunbo, who was unavoidably away for business engagement overseas had a taste of world class hospitality from the staff of the hotel.

The spouse of the Billionaire business mogul, Mrs. Nosa Okunbor and founder, Rare Dahlia said creating lasting quality experience for both men and women of class has been her passion.

“We have been consistent in creating value and providing unique shopping experiences designed to meet the needs of luxury fragrance lovers. Today, we are delighted to unveil our campaign which is dedicated to incredible women and the incredible men in their lives. As we unveil this platform, I look forward to connecting and engaging with everyone and hoping you immerse yourselves in the Rare Dahlia luxury experience,” she stated.