It is no longer news that the Tiwa Savage has exited Mavin Records after signing a new deal with Universal Music Group, an American music company.

However, Don Jazzy, her former boss and business partner has come out to clear the air on his relationship with the former Mavin First Lady.

On the last episode of ‘Loose talk’ podcast titled, ‘The Blueprint’ featuring Nigerian music legend, Don Jazzy, he said he is still business partners with Tiwa Savage.

The interview came on the same day Tiwa Savage’s exit from Mavin Records was announced and a few days after Simi’s exit from X3M music.

Don Jazzy revealed that their business together was good and that she was one of his favourite business partners of all time.

“It’s obvious to everybody, it was an epic journey and I don’t necessarily even feel like now because you’ve signed to universal, to everybody it just looks like she’s gone to the land beyond.

“I don’t understand, we’re still business partners, there’s still catalogues that we share that she’s still going to be receiving royalties from for the rest of her life or whatever.

“I and D’banj worked together for eight years and Tiwa would have been eight years too as well but it was beautiful and she understood from the get-go till now”. (NAN)