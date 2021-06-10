By Rita Okoye

The feud between Afropop stars, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay has got messier as they both recently clashed in a Lagos salon.

On June 8, 2021, Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage met each other at a salon after a long time beef, verbal confrontation and then war was let loose.

It was gathered that at the salon situated on Lagos Island, Tiwa came in first and was already getting her hair done when Seyi walked in to also get her hair done ahead of her Idol’s appearance on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

In a viral video, the two ladies who have not been on good terms had coincidentally met at the salon and decided to revisit their feud. According to Tiwa, Seyi said a lot of bad things about her in the past and also blocked her on Instagram, but still gathered the courage to say ‘hi’ to her at the salon, which led to her outburst.

Tiwa Savage further stated that the ‘trash’ Seyi and Victoria Kimani said about her a few years ago is still fresh in her mind, and she won’t be comfortable making friends with someone who speaks bad about her. The mother of one then went on to call Seyi names, accusing her of having ‘the dirtiest nyashin the industry’.

However, in a phone conversation with an online platform, Seyi Shay claimed that not everything that transpired between them was shown in the video, because Tiwa had earlier rained curses on her that she will never have a child of her own.

“She used her child to swear and I was trying to stay calm. I don’t know if she is angry over her pregnancy rumour that has been making headlines for sometime now, but she cursed me in Yoruba language that I will never have a child. She said to me, ‘Seyi oni bimo. Olorun oni fun e ni omo, mo mo pe onwa omo’ (Seyi you will not have a child. God will not give you a child, I know you have been looking for one) and it hurt me because I have had a miscarriage and I know how much pain I felt when it happened, and then this curse. I felt bad and concluded that she is out for my blood and she kept saying ‘I am rich, I am made….’ What is her main reason for claiming she is rich…? Why is she stalking me and saying I’m looking for a child… she is about seven years older than me and acting that childish in a public place, a salon…”