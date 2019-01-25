The Sun event is not all about handing out awards and honours. It is also about fun. Right now, Africa’s female musical act, Tiwa Savage, has seized the show by the jugular, dishing out those scintillating tunes that keep her noticed in Nigeria and around the world.

Right now, everyone is having a ball being graciously entertained by this African queen who is entertaining with sustained aggression. She is here with lots of her partially-clad charming dancers. Every attention is focused on the stage. They are amazing; they are irrestible.