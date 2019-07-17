(BBC) Beyonce has released the track list of the album that she has produced to accompany The Lion King remake and it reads like a who’s who of top African musicians.

Nigerian pop stars Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi perform the song Keys to the Kingdom, with the latter also appearing alongside fellow Nigerians Tekno and Yemi Alade on Don’t Jealous Me.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy has a solo track, Ja Ara E, while Cameroonian artist Salatiel appears alongside Beyonce and Pharrell Williams on Water.

Other African artists include Nigeria’s Wizkid, Ghana’s Shatta Wale, and South Africa’s Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

When she first announced the project last week, Beyonce said it “was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers”, adding that “authenticity and heart were important to me”.

The album entitled The Lion King: The Gift, is to be released on Friday. It features four new solo songs alongside collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Childish Gambino, Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy and more.

It is separate from the soundtrack to The Lion King, though the Beyonce song Spirit, which incorporates Swahili lyrics, appears on both.