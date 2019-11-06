Tizeti partners MainOne to expand affordable highspeed WiFi in Africa

Leveraging on the strong partnership between the companies in Nigeria, Tizeti has extended its partnership with MainOne as the company launches in Ghana as GhanaWifi.com.

This will be Tizeti’s first expansion outside Nigeria, in the continuance of the existing partnership that has seen increased broadband accessibility across Lagos since 2017.

Tizeti will operate solar-powered WiFi Towers across Ghana, utilising the same technology as they used in Nigeria, where Tizeti in partnership with MainOne and Facebook, continue to serve thousands of users with unlimited high-speed broadband internet access, covering over 90% of Lagos. Since its inception, the company has installed over 17,000 public WiFi hotspots within Nigeria with over 1 million unique users, rolling out hundreds of internet hotspots across Lagos, Ogun and Port Harcourt.

Speaking on their expansion, Kendall Ananyi, Chief Executive Officer, Tizeti, explained “We are proud to have built a world-class network that delivers connectivity to users at a fraction of the current cost, not just in Nigeria but also across the region. We understand the importance of world-class, quality broadband connectivity to the growth of a global digital economy and will continue to push the development of a replicable cost-effective solution to reach millions of Africans, starting one country at a time with Nigeria and Ghana”.

Using solar-powered base stations, Tizeti will be able to reduce operating costs, which will provide competitive subscription packages for Ghanaian costumers and businesses. The company’s operation in Ghana will start with next-generation 802.11AC WiFi equipment for better service quality, which is much faster and more reliable than previous generations.

The Chief Executive Officer, MainOne, Funke Opeke, commended the commitment of Tizeti to improve the accessibility of quality broadband services across the region.