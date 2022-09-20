A travel agency in Nigeria, Tmt Travels and Tours on Friday, emerged as the best traveling agency in Nigeria.

The award was presented to the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mr. Ifeanyi onukwubiri, at the conference Hall of the ICC in Abuja.

Speaking at the award presentation, the Chairman of the Association for Hospitality and Tourism, Mr. Ademola Bamidele said @flytmt has distinguished itself from the rest.

We came up with this award, after a performance review from clients and put forward their satisfaction index.

Our industry is one in which you must strive to be better at all cost, because, failure in the Hospitality sector can end anyone’s business, he said.

Reacting, Mr. Ifeanyi onukwubiri, said he was delighted to receive the award on behalf of the company and that they will continue to do their best in job deliveries.