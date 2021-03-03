TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) Nigeria, an Africa’s leading online news platform and Africa Independent Television (AIT) have joined hands to hold a one-day colloquium on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Entitled ‘PIB: Finally getting it right and breaking the 20-year hiatus’ the event is to hold on March 10, 2021.

According to TNG publisher, Mideno Bayagbon, who is the chief host of the event, the focus of the summit is to end the seemingly intractable problem of enacting a new, mutually beneficial petroleum industry law which would transform the industry and put in place firm roadmaps for the Federal Government, industry operators and communities and states of the Niger Delta.

He said the virtual event which would be streamed on AIT, Zoom and Youtube is structured into two segments with former Delta Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and former Senate President/ex-Secretary to Government of the Federation, Chief Pius Anyim as chairmen of the respective sessions.

The summit’s goodwill message is expected to be delivered by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the live conference will be moderated by Chairman of TNG’s advisory board, Dr. Chidi Amuta.