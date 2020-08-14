The management of the fast growing TV channel that serves all social classes in Nigeria has discovered that a lot of Nigerian youths are talented in music and entertainment, hence they need help to actualise their dreams and create jobs in the society.

Revealing the objectives of the rebranded TV station in a media chart with news men, the Group Managing Director of TNT TV, Dr Damilola Adefemi said that we are making the station more social and more trendy. “It is actually the trending TV station or channel now across 26 states and 50 cities in Nigeria. We have been able to really redefine entertainment for the Nigerian entertainment viewers, because we discovered that over time people are made to view or exposed to what they are not keen on viewing. Most of the television stations create programmes that are not relevant or what viewers don’t want to watch. So we have actually taken time to study and understand the nature of our Nigerian television viewers and we have come up with a devout TV channel of entertainment, music, lifestyle and movies including sports”.

According to her, TNT is out for promoting typical Nigerian culture which we call the “Nigerian project”; Nigerian music, movie, entertainment,life style, tradition and news. “We are taking Nigeria to the world and that is what we stand for. We are projecting Nigeria to Nigerians, Africans in Africa and in diaspora”.

Dr Damilola said further that apart from showcasing music, entertainment, culture, we have the maths made-easy programme which teaches students how to solve maths because we have discovered that maths is a major challenge for many Nigerian students and youths. The programme simplifies maths to their understanding, so that they will not be avoiding maths. And we have other up coming programmes that will teach science and technology”.

Continuing she said., “TNT is presently accessible on Gotv channel 111 which of course is the most popular pay cable platform and we are also available on Star Times, channel 171 for now. We are also expanding towards free to Air satellite where more Nigerians would have access to our TV channel. Also we are working to get all other available platforms, because viewership is about, the more platforms you are on, the more viewers you get. Our intention is to cover the whole Nigeria because this is the “Nigeria project”. It is purely Nigerian indigenous channel where other ethnic tribes can showcase what they are being known for, listen and enjoy their native music and entertainment and also advertise their brands and that is why we are unique. They can access TNT in their different states and location. So, we cover the whole Nigeria and entertain all Nigerians, whether Christian or Muslim, no matter your religion. We see every Nigerian as one and we tend to entertain everybody to give them the best of what they want to view. That is why we have now become a devout channel where everybody is tuning to Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa because they can all associate with the channel in one way or the other. So people can understand what we are doing. We run programmes in different languages.

On the challenges of TV stations in Nigeria, Dr Damilola said that life itself is a challenge, but your ability to weather the storm is what matters.

“There are challenges, for instance, if you compare the quality of movies produced in the country five years ago and now, there is a great different. Though, everything boils down to finance.

Apart from creativity, you need equipment, you need resources and these things don’t come easily in the TV industry. You need to invest a lot on equipment. But people are struggling and that is the beauty of it. I’m happy that Nigerian content producers are not relaxing but they are doing their best within the available resources. That is why you are seeing Nigerian movies online and more. Nigerians can make things happen. All they need is support in financing and they will do well”.