Writers, whether they so say or not, are teachers. Professor Chinua Achebe at least considered his role, principally, as that of a teacher. For him to write – even creative fables – is to teach. Apparently, his teaching was to rescue Africa from the morass of self-pity. And if the records are to be believed, Achebe succeeded beyond measure.

Somehow, many others have taken after Achebe, independently or as their models. But like all great writers, as was with Achebe too, their lessons are extra-graphological. The lessons they teach may also be mined out of the lives they live. One of such great stylish teachers must be Ms Ngozi Chimamanda Adichie.

Just the other day she – little sweet darling to the literary world – was reported as exercising the freedom to criticize the most powerful man in the world, Donald Trump. What was even more audacious was that Ms. Adichie is holing up in Trump’s own universe, America. And she was using very strong words against the Lord of the American manor, out there in America. Interestingly, as we write, there are no news whatsoever that she is about to be deported or rusticated. Or that some other American fellow has reminded her “common Nigga, you are a stranger here. Don’t pollute our land with your silly breath, just because you are allowed to breathe.” Meanwhile, as far as we know, Ms Adichie has not swapped her nationality, despite her long years and residence in America.

Down here, we were a little bit amused. Not for her. But for Nigerians’ lack of understanding of the fruitfulness and power of freedom. Nigerians are so medieval about freedom, it is difficult to characterize. Ok, take this. One dude had just signed in into one of those indigenous peoples WhatApp groups. To be on the right side of the lore, he asked for the rules. And when it was published, one struck like an assassin’s dagger. What was it? It was a egregious requirement that on no account should the traditional ruler of the town be criticised. And for information, many of those in the group, who acquiesced to or approved the lore, are out there in America, enjoying like Ms Adichie, the fruits and riches of freedom.

Now, here is a so-called traditional ruler, whatever that means. He is a traditional ruler of a town as little in consequence as Trump’s right thumb is mighty in substance. Yet, the demand imposed on others is that such as he shall never be criticized? One would not exactly remember if they inputted, constructively to it – as if that means anything.

Anyway, one thinks such gung-ho enthusiasms are driven by ignorance. Ignorance of both what criticism does and what freedom gifts humanity. The right to freedom of expression is not just something of an artifact. It has and comes with consequential, existential and economic implications – and this on positive notes. To summarize a key part of American supersized achievement is the entrenchment of freedom of criticism of anything conceivable by man, including god. In fact, one can recall, just months into Barack Obama’s presidency, one commentator appeared on CNN. His charge? Obama was the baddest gangster to have emerged from Chicago. Oh, my God, our beloved Obama? But that’s the strength of America for you. And as you can be sure this Americanism is now on road-show throughout the enlightened world. Kings are shit. And they are told this to their faces in all enlightened jurisdictions.

However, it must be understood that freedom admits to an underlying tenet. It is that men can make mistakes. In fact, it is the very fact of being open to making mistakes and errors that makes us human. In other words, if you demanded that criticisms be only constructive, mistake-proof, a priori, then you have robbed us of our humanity. Our humanity is embedded in our errors. To resolve this dilemma man has invented an institution, a third party system – the courts system. They are set aside to resolve matters between disagreeing parties and adults.

So, if you felt that your critic went overboard, great. The best thing is for you to head to the courts. It is not for the system to abolish the chance of men ever going overboard. Well, it is not likely we shall even comment on the said king, finding him and his affairs infradig for our purpose. But one’s greatest worry is that the proud and independent Igbo nation is being tricked one lore after another to erect tyrannical structures over their worldview, their habitats and thus their gold edged destinies. Thank God I am Oru.

To summarize, what Adichie is doing is not just criticizing the most powerful man on earth. She is tele-teaching us, reminding us, that that is the better way to go, to achieving a greater life for all. More interesting, is that the fact of this sense of freedom is as Ofo na Ogu, as apple computers is American.

And we can affirm this. Nkwerre is a town I was to be part of its planned defense when the federal hordes were to invade. So, I have been around the town. There is one irresistible saw I will forever treasure having taken it from them. Kama Nkwerre ga awo gi uka ha wor gi nri. Loosely, it translates, rather than the Nkwerre people to stop canvassing their minds they did rather stop feeding the famished. That is an idiomatic statement that freedom of speech ranks above being well and alive. It is a plea that we live in the line of the eagle, in full purchase of flight and freedom, than like nwanza, in the deadness of a filled up stomach.

Now, to imagine how really free America is just this. Kindly imagine, that a young American writer has been with us for 10 plus years. And he went about hitting shit on Buhari. Hell, will be let loose. Lai Mohammed would call for his immediate deportation, declaring him idiotic. But boy, that is why, a key plank of why, Nigeria is poor.

Poor, pitiful Nigerians, for you all comments are to be taken as personal. So, you can’t listen to any thesis and think it impersonal, treating such as information, just information. As Aristotle says, those who can’t do, never get to be great. They remain pigmies. All else is in humor. Ahiazuwa.

The coming Edo nuclear crisis

There is little or no doubt the next nuclear war will happen in Edo State. And that is politically speaking. As things already are, it is clear the protagonists are so powerful it is in grace to consider each nuclear-armed. And to worsen the matter, not one side is willing to give an inch in concession. For Adams Oshiomhole, the only way to pre-select, via primaries, who is to be the next governor is by direct ballot. For the governor, Godwin Obaseki, that just cannot be.

What is really frightening is that the two men are wielding enormous powers of state, one federal, the other, the subnational. And to sweeten the brew, there is the insinuation that theirs is also a battle of egos, of who is the benefactor, and who is protégé.

Oshiomhole feels, rightly or otherwise, that he made Obaseki a governor singlehandedly. Maybe that’s true. However, Obaseki is certain that it was he as a successful Lagos financier and go-to man that pulled together the “financial consortium” that magicked Oshiomhole to emerge as governor, at all.

So, the accounting gets complex. Counting from pre-Oshiomhole as governor days, the debts are on one man. Counting from the post-Oshiomhole as governor days, the balance of debts falls on the other. So, how does one balance out the ledgers?

Well, it is too late and impossible to fix. First, the two men are utilising differing “accounting basis years.” Secondly, the two men, or rather their two camps, are determined that it is a fight to finish. It is now the war of two bosses, and who is to emerge the Capo, the boss of all bosses. That is, the only way to go is nuclear, making the use of any armaments right, even if not righteous.

In mafialand as in politics, it is a well known axiom that no boss can endure his humiliation save in death. If Oshiomhole loses, he is retired for life, that he dies forever, politically. If Obaseki, then it is a sudden death, politically. His name shall be cancelled out of the book of life, politically. All else is in humour.

Thinker’s Corner

Quotes on the nature of the universe

“Bear your burdens with smiles. Smiles make heaviness come lighter than feathers.”

–Mother A’Endu