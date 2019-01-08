Even as we complain daily about the prevailing harsh economic environment, new millionaires spring up everyday. So, what is the best way forward for you?

Ayo Oyoze Baje

“Your potential is unlimited. Aspire to a higher place. Believe in your abilities, in your tasks, in your judgment.” – Bryan Adams

My dearly beloved readers and ever faithful friends and fans, let me begin by wishing you all a year full of divine grace, favour, love, mercy, peace, protection and all-round prosperity. For, those are the same goodies I wish for myself. The New Year presents before us all vast and varied opportunities in different fields of human endeavour. More like an empty canvas before an artist, the picture you eventually paint on it would depend largely on your vision, dreams, desires and experiences.

All these encompass what you have seen, heard, smelt, eaten and the people and places you have encountered. Others include the ideas that sprout out of your fertile imagination, virtually on daily basis. And more importantly, the positive ACTION you take to actualize those ideas.

Oh yes, your MIND! That is where it all starts from. According to Norman Vincent Peale, the best–selling author of ‘The Power of Positive Thinking’ your subconscious mind is like a fertile field. Be careful what you sow in it for that is what you will eventually harvest. So, what you dream of, think and talk about, wish for and do everyday of the New Year would define your fortunes or failures over the coming months.

This is not the time for self-deceit. No! This is not the period to look back at your past mistakes and keep blaming yourself or others and waste precious time dwelling on them. No! You must look deep inwards and out of sober reflections ask yourself the critical questions before you make those all-important New Year resolutions. What are your capabilities and limitations too? Are you at the right place doing the right things? Life is dynamic and you must be ready to move forward.