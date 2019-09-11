Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has directed the Computer Professional Registration Council (CPRC) to strengthen its monitoring system and tackle unregistered individuals and corporate organisations engaged in Information (IT)Technology services in Nigeria.

The government said that such strong monitoring and regulatory system would ensure that standards and best practices are maintained in the IT industry.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who spoke at the inauguration of the 2019-2021 Council of CPRC, promised to support the fight against that activities of quacks, impostors and all irregularities in the IT industry.