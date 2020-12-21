Don’t get it twisted, and don’t rush it. You won’t like yourself after you may have jumped to conclusions vis-a-vis decoding the caption. You need some contextual clarification -plenty of it. By the way, this is not about success the way you know it.

This piece is the incontestable, empirical conclusion reached after six years. In case you are not able to read to the end, the next two sentences are a summary of the general idea. If you are, and want to remain, a happy, permanent critic of Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, do not -I repeat- do not ever ever allow him field your criticism -at least not in your presence. Note that if -for whatever reason- you choose to not heed this salutary advice, you will come to hate yourself.

There are a cornucopia of instances to support this position. But, space and time or the lack of them would only accommodate a small handful. In order to not miss out on any of the angles, I shall serve an example each. Let’s start from the present and go backwards.

Recently, a group of professionals outside government received direct signals from the governor himself that he needed to see them. Pronto, the group gathered to strategise on ways to ensure they reaped bountifully from this opportunity that had taken all of five years to come. With nearly all members feeling alienated, the unanimous decision was to make this a meeting of attack, anger and accusation. Two members told me severally that, at some point, suspecting the governor -upon walking into the meeting venue- might deploy what they called ‘most Nigerian big men’s attack-as-best-form-of-defence approach’ agreed to go for broke.

Mind you, this was a pro-group that had only managed to hang on. Most members had grown disenchanted, bitter and critical. This therefore looked to be that kind of meeting -one that His Excellency would come away with a bl—— nose, right? Wrong, they made the mistake I am telling you never to: they allowed the man to address them!

Here’s the eyewitnesses’ account of what transpired, on the night. The governor walked in, five clear minutes before the 9 o’clock schedule. He called each of the 12 persons present by name, throwing a banter here and a family enquiry there. Of course, the group having been blinded by -what someone who doesn’t understand termed- an oversense of entitlement had not extended their prepping to cover this version of the governor’s persona.

Pleasantries over, the governor set the tone by asking, ‘who’s your Spokesperson? Please pray for us.’ And, the prayer happened. Specifically, they prayed for a good meeting.

Imagine that: people spoiling for a fight praying for a good meeting. When the gang leader, sorry the Spokesperson, a guy who naturally takes no prisoners started the mission speech, it was not hard to see that the Udom magic was again at work. Someone known to be so good with words and at saying his mind struggled throughout his presentation. No, as his colleagues told me, this had nothing to do with fear or courage failure.

Rather, this is the exact same reaction any sensible human being would evince in the circumstance. If you plan to fight on arrival only for your host to receive you like a dove, what next? If your host or leader shows you understanding and friendship, won’t that melt your anger? This is the wisdom that the Spokesperson displayed in front of the king, that fateful Friday night.

Back to the meeting, more aspects of the Udom Emmanuel talisman also showed forth. One was when the Spokesperson alluded to some media reports that tended to cast aspersions on the annual budget of the state. Right there, the accountant in the governor sprang up with such humble tigritude and deep knowledgeability that warmed the hearts of the visitors. The way he interjected with apologies, plus how he descended into the accounting register to throw around some jargons left everyone spellbound.

They could not but clap. See what I mean? Don’t go anywhere near that man if you are angry with him except you want him to leave you feeling sorry you ever felt that way. You know, if you are a good person, even anger cannot stop you from smiling at brilliance.

When Mr. Spokesperson resumed his presentation, the governor called for a piece of paper and started taking notes. That sent another very good signal about his very person coupled with the fact that he seemed in no rush; which made ‘the angry team’ to feel important and therefore totally relaxed. Then, just like that, ‘Da, please sit down because you will not be eable to say what you want me to know. Let me help you.’

Even satan can’t successfully hate this man, if he makes the mistake of allowing the man to explain himself. So, as I was relaying what was narrated to me, the governor went on to thank the group, talked about the deprivation he knows they suffer and smartly dovetailed that with his own challenges especially against the backdrop of the current economic reality. Everyone agreed with him. A little over two hours since the meeting began, it ended on a high!

As you may have gleaned at the opening, Mr. Udom Emmanuel -in spite of being at the time a hugely successful bank chieftain only came on my personal radar (and I guess on that of most Akwa Ibomights) when he became secretary to the state government in 2013. Even then, our paths only crossed physically a year later in the thick of the build-up to the 2015 governorship ballot. My first impression of the man was misleading, but it was enough for me to score him zero on Facebook. Alas, I judged him too hastily because a year into his first term …

(To be concluded next week)

Just what’s happening up north?

How could a nationwide celebration be so rudely cut short? They returned one set and took another? Exactly what is going on, Nigeria?

It’s easy to call out the federal government and especially those charged with the responsibility of protecting us. However, now that they and we have seen they are clearly overwhelmed, it behoves the common people who are the main victims to help out. There must be something these so-called commoners know that might turn out to be the trump card.

Let the media reach them. Also, every citizen in and out of government and in every part of the country must do and say everything to cure this insecurity insanity. This shame should not last beyond this year!