By Moses Akaigwe

A total of 28 out of the 60 identified traffic gridlock junctions have been reconfigured by the Lagos State government to accommodate traffic demand, while 22 others are at different stages of renovation across the state.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, at the annual ministerial press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, in commemoration of the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Oladeinde highlighting the achievements recorded in the transport sector by the Sanwo-Olu administration in the past two years. He said efficient traffic management and transportation have remained crucial to achieving a 21st century economy needed in an emerging smart city like Lagos.

The commissioner remarked: “Efficient traffic management and transportation have remained crucial to achieving success in the six-pillar development agenda of the administration of Gov. Sanwo-Olu as encapsulated in T.H.E.M.E.S (Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology).

“To achieve a safe, reliable, effective and efficient integrated multi-modal transportation system for an emerging smart city of over 22 million people, it is expected that a lot of reforms in the transport sector will be required to meet up with some emerging challenges.

“This is why priority is being accorded to the renewal of transportation infrastructure presently at various stages of completion across the state.”

Oladeinde explained that the reconfiguration and remodeling of the junctions and roundabouts in the state were crucial to meeting the present reality, as rapid population growth had made some of the existing roundabouts and junctions obsolete.

He maintained that the projects were set to achieve sustainable solutions that would address traffic congestion, improve the transportation needs of the people, reduce travel time by a wide margin and enhance safety of lives and productivity of Lagosians.

Speaking further, the Transport Commissioner stated that 89 people are added to the population of Lagos State every hour, with 227 cars per kilometer of road compared to the national average of 16 cars per km of road. This fact he said with many others cascaded into the decision of the present administration to find lasting solutions to the challenges

“You will recall that I mentioned during the first year briefing that the Ministry of Transportation in September, 2019 embarked on Traffic Management Intervention Plan (TMIP) for 60 identified junctions/corridors with a view to enhance the proper use of road carriageway, pedestrian walkways, parks and garages, I am happy to announce to you that 28 out of the 60 junctions have been completed with 22 others nearing completion.”.

Some of the junctions which have been completed according to the Commissioner include; Maryland Junction, Allen Avenue/Awolowo Road Junction, Ikotun Roundabout, Lekki Roundabout 1 and 2, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Apongbon/Eko Bridge, Muri Okunola Roundabout, Abila Abiodun Oniru Junction, and Ligali Ayorinde/Akinbolagbe/Okene Junction to mention but few.

Oladeinde assured that with the reconfiguration works done on the junctions and roundabouts, which include; proper lane marking, channelisation, intelligent traffic light signalization and installation of other facilities, congestion at the gridlock points had improved.

”Since the completion of these Junction/Roundabout reconfiguration projects, we have noticed significant improvement in traffic management along these corridors, commuters travel time is saved, while the usual traffic gridlocks have reduced considerably.” he noted.

For the 22 on-going reconfiguration works on traffic gridlock junctions, which also include; Ijaye Road, Wempco road, Ireshe Road, Alhaji Salami, Ikorodu and Isolo way, Afariogun, Ajao Estate and others, the Commissioner assured that the projects were nearing completion.

He added that 10 others including; Opebi Oregun Link Road, Awolowo Ikoyi are under concept design stage.

Seeking the cooperation of road users in the actualization and completion of all the junction and roundabout improvement works, Oladeinde urged all and sundry to display utmost responsibility by maintaining law and order while plying the road as the State Government continues in its efforts at achieving an effective and efficient transportation system in the State.

With the Transport Commissioner during the press briefing by the Transportation Ministry were the Permanent Secretary {Ministry of Transport}, Kamar Olowoshago; Special Adviser Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka; Information and Strategy Commissioner, Gbenga Omotoso; and Permanent Secretary, Information and Strategy, Olusina Thorpe.