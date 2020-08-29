Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The General Overseer, Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, has said that until President Muhammadu Buhari visits southern Kaduna over killings in the area, the bloodshed may continue unabated.

To this end, Apostle Kure urged President Buhari to arrest the bloody crisis in the region, warning that it could lead to revolution if not addressed.

The clergyman, who was the Guest Speaker at the grand finale of the prayers and indoor protest session organised by Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Ecwa Goodnews Church in Kaduna, said the present situation, if not arrested, may force the people to resort to self-defence against the rampaging militants in the region.

Apostle Kure, who is also the National Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), lamented that ‘it is unfortunate that those in government are engaging on peace talk in Kaduna are doing so for pecuniary motives, but l insist that they are presently doing all the talks because they have interest.’

He noted that despite the presence of military personnel deployed by the Federal Government to the area, the bloody crisis in the communities have continued.

‘This thing has to stop, even if President Muhammadu Buhari has to leave Aso Rock for three nights and come and sleep in Southern Kaduna and assure everyone, the killings will stop. Do you know how I feel inside? I wake up in the morning crying. Pastors are burying pastors, even in my house.

‘President Mohammadu Buhari and other politicians should stop speaking for the Fulani if they are serious in resolving the problems in the country and the age long southern Kaduna crisis.

‘I want the Federal Government and all leaders to look at this problem in the eye and face the reality. I want to warn now also that Southern Kaduna is waiting for an explosion that would bring people out in a mass protest.

‘For the first time in my life I want to tell the Fulanis that you have gotten your vengeance, leave the Southern Kaduna people alone. They are already pained.

‘I want to challenge the Fulani leaders to find solution to these problems. Let them meet with their literate leaders and not the illiterate ones. I think the old negotiation under the colonial era has becomes archaic. We have to make them understand that all Nigerians, and other ethnic groups have a right in Nigeria as a nation to live.’

The cleric argued that the problem in Southern Kaduna has gone beyond negotiation, pointing out that: ‘We hold peace meeting without inviting the those people whose relations were killed.’

Kure suggested a national conversation were Nigerians can talk to each other, saying: ‘Nigerians must begin to talk back again. Whatever name government gives it is not the issue, but this time, on the table, it will not be Ohaneze, PANDEFF, Southern Kaduna Association or Miyetti Allah, but everybody.

‘In the dialogue, they have to call the real leaders of fulani to come and sit on that Confab as an entity because they claim they are the highest in population in Nigeria and since they are, they desire a big table or sit on that confab and talk to the nation.

‘The President should stop speaking for them, politicians should stop speaking for them because they are the reason this problem is going on. Therefore they must bring them to the table. I want to see a Fulani man standing there as Fulani representative in the next national meeting.’

Commenting on Internally Displaced Persons, Kure said the church is alleviating their hardships through prayers, giving them hope and keep them waiting on government to resolve the issue.