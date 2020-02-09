Idiodi stated that for a developing country like Nigeria, infrastructural development would depend on electricity availability.

He said: “We have recommended to the government on paper about 30 years ago that infrastructural development is important and key, each in the area of electricity, if we want to develop the economy, minimize price, encourage private businesses.

“Electricity, should be our priority because electricity involves all activities of today’s digital world, if we are talking about Information Communication Technology (ICT) and developing our educational and research institutions, agriculture among others.

“We think that infrastructural development in the area of energy, electricity for our education, transport, communication and businesses requires electricity”, Idiodi said.

Idiodi noted that crime is mostly committed in an area that is not well illuminated, stressing the need to prioritize the power sector.

“If we have light all over the country, like other developed countries, things that are being done in darkness would be exposed; criminals and terrorists would be dictated with sensitive equipment from any part of the world”, Idiodi emphasised.

Also, presenting the theme, “Human Duties and Wellbeing”, Edwin Obani, the Grand Counsel, Rivers State Grand Council Area, said that the success of the country lies on the human duties and human wellbeing, as God the Creator assigned man to do on earth.

Obani stated that there was need to give equal attention to both by all citizens of this country, so that humanity might attain and enjoy sustainable and holistic human wellbeing.