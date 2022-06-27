Our media brand, Bush House Nigeria, last Thursday launched an all-media programme that’s bound to add massive disruptive value to the 2023 elections in my home state of Akwa Ibom and why not our fatherland, Nigeria. Tagged -The Man, Umo Eno- the two-hour radio, television and online panel live interview had as debut guest the man himself. Pastor Umo Bassey Eno is the standard-bearer lined up by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed Gov. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, another PDPian who steps down on 29th May, next year, after eight glorious years. It was an honour to join the captain of the panel, the virtuoso Rose Akai (Professor Rozay) of Comfort FM and my fine brother and sweet competitor in whom I am well pleased, Rt. Hon. Itoro Columba of The Bridge, to tackle Pastor Umo Eno for all of 120 minutes.

In that packed makeshift studio, as the three of us took turns to throw treacherous interrogatory punches at the soft-spoken, proven entrepreneur-cum-politician -all of which he took with equanimity complete with the icing of a knowing smile per time- my mind occasionally panned away from the dozen cameras pointed like guns at him. To be sure, it is not every day that an interviewee records that much profound impact on a professional interviewer. In fact, in my 29 years of asking questions on air, not up to five Nigerian politicians have right-sided me -like that. With no intent to patronise Pastor Umo Eno whatsoever, I want it on record that for someone who always wants the camera or microphone away from him, he came across too effortlessly as an interviewer’s delight (as you’d agree when you shortly catch some excerpts in this and other papers).

I thought from start to finish he sold himself well and was bought wholesale. For a start, he walked into the studio space so so early; completely alone, noiselessly; without all the invisible entourage of arrogance inevitable with our politicians. When he arrived, he stood there like he was not the one, bantering away with cameramen and sundry backstage hands. It was his voice that forced me to look again, rise up from the set to usher him in.

Once he took his seat, he took all orders we gave and made himself part of us. He presented his face for make-up, unlike others who would argue ignorantly. He drank the water we served and in the cup kept for him. A different kind of Nigerian big man; not afraid of being killed.

Then when Producer Raphael Edem gave his say-so at the top of the hour, Prof. Rozay signed on the programme. Question after question, the star guest confirmed his ratings as adequately trustworthy, sound, humble, transparent, and ready for the role he seeks. His true self came to the fore and remained on display, throughout. He kept his answers short and simple and made no effort to impress beyond the ordinary.

The PDP governorship candidate was so good a studio guest. Apart from a couple of his spasmodic slightly fiery exchanges with Prof. Rozay at certain junctures, which was good in that it showed him as someone who possesses the fight-back tigritude when the chips are down, Pastor Umo Eno came across overall as likable, patient, honest, well-bred and quality. He was upfront with our questions. The man sure knows his onions and more.

He never for once cut into a question, the way most politicians are won’t to; as if to intimidate or teach us our job. He never talked back nor made to insult us or the people (listening or watching). He poked no silly fun and traded no dirty jokes. He was too professional for a Nigerian politician seeking office in Nigeria.

Notwithstanding, I felt pity for him at some point. I mean, why place a man who’s lived a quiet good life all along under this much global scrutiny simply because he wants to offer service? Or, in Nigeria, does leadership far transcend service? That was my church mind at work.

At another point, listening to Pastor Umo Eno expertly field one question after the other, I felt that our state and that includes me have not accorded the man commensurate appreciation and respect for the monumental results that inundate his private life as reflected in the rich, unique history of verifiable personal achievements which he brings to the table of the next round of governorship elections in Nigeria. That was too long a sentence. I won’t apologise though, because it would be injustice otherwise; to explain a long thing in a short way. That was my village mind at work, this time round.

Alas, there was a third leg; my journalism mind. Pastor Umo Eno’s didactic, surefooted and short, clean answers every time it was his turn to speak set me off on a mental research. He left me with a number of research questions when he rounded off an answer. Eg., what’s the price of political ambition in Nigeria?

What anti-abuse natural and systemic buffers exist in politics Nigeriana? If none, could that be why it has remained a dirty game as most good, clean people would have nothing to do with it -not wanting their reputation muddied up? Just how can the Nigerian electoral sphere sieve out falsehood and hate stratagems? How can our country punish this evil strategy enough to stamp out the political culture?

Nothing personal, but what’s the lowest a Nigerian political officer seeker could go to achieve a given ambition? Let’s be clear and specific. Would you remove (whatever that means) an opponent if they were the only hurdle to the throne? Are victories achieved after destroying or killing another or others at best not too pyrrhic and therefore too immoral for a human being?

For my sanity, let’s digress: just yesterday, Global Ba’aba, Dr. Abel Damina, during the first service at Power City International, Uyo (for the world), talked about business being all about profits and not a charity. He insisted that business success or making money is not a function of how spiritual or prayerful one is. He alluded to how only businessmen and women who are shrewd negotiators and brilliant talkers succeed in staying in business, in making profits and in growing their brand. Knowing the international tele-evangelist and prolific author as I have come to, over the last two going to three years, I can bet that the business allusion was a political allegory.

Which brings this essay to where I always wanted it. Is it weakness to factor morality or godliness into how you play politics in Nigeria; considering that 99 point nine nine percent of the time, you need an alarming degree of daredevilry to win? How does our society view a believer-political-aspirant let alone a priest-political-hopeful who chooses God when held up unnecessarily at the make-or-mar final-checkpoint crossroads located between the devil and the deep blue sea? As I see it, Akwaibomights in particular and Nigerians in general must rise up and break some eggs if we plan to eat anything close to leadership omelette going forward.

2023 is the next golden opportunity to fix our chronic leadership migraine. You may have groused about the initial process or something someone said or did: however, with all the candidates already out on parade, you cannot and should not tell me you have yet spotted your own Golden Boy. Sssh, down south whether you’re in Uyo or Owerri or Ibadan or up north in Minna or Kano or Maiduguri, choose and grab your Golden Boy. Finally, on this matter of urgent national and subnational importance, I seek the indulgence of my compatriots to conclude that I am obedient to my state and country -in spelling, action and word; so help me, God.

God bless Nigeria!