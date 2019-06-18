Ademola Aderemi

Again, on June 12, members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, commemorated the June 12, 1993, election with an annual lecture. The event, which had several eminent personalities in advance, was held in Ogba, Lagos.

Convener of the programme, Adams, said the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day had shown that the memory of the late MKO Abiola will linger in the minds of Nigerians.

The OPC leader applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising the efforts of the late Abiola and several other heroes and heroines who struggled for the validation of the election.

“There is no other worthy prize than the one given to the memory of the late Moshood Abiola, through the declaration of June 12 as the official Democracy Day. In June, 1993, Abiola began a process to liberate his country, Nigeria, from forces of darkness. He took a decision in 1993 when the June 12 presidential election was annulled, and enforced this patriotic zeal when he was arrested in 1994, that never again would the forces of darkness prevail over the forces of light in Nigeria.

“June 12 simply means restoration, the day democracy was restored in Nigeria after years of military rule, years of battle with tears, sweat, toil and even blood. Although the journey was tough from June 12, 1993, to May 29, 1999, Abiola, activists and democrats never wavered.

“Like the few who saved Britain, Abiola and others insisted that democracy must be fully established in Nigeria and we thank God today that the process that started in 1993 has culminated in the signing into law of the Public Holidays Act Amendment Bill, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So, 26 years after that historic election in 1993 and 21 years after the death of Abiola, June 12 has, today, become what it should be: Restoration of Democracy. June 12 is a lesson to all Nigerians that you don’t give up a struggle. Despite its challenges, Nigerians should not give up on democracy because herein lies our future.”

Adams, however, restated the need for restructuring. “It is a shame that, in the 21st Century, states still go to Abuja, cap in hand, for monthly allocations. That action is in itself contrary to the spirit of federalism, as Nigeria is still being governed through a unitary system. So, whether we like it or not, restructuring is a must, if we must honour the memory of Chief Abiola.

“I call on President Buhari to go a step further by ensuring that Nigeria is properly restructured.”

Guest speaker, Dr. Dele Ashiru, of the Department of Political Science, University of Lagos, spoke on “The Mantra of June 12 and Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria.” He charged Nigerians to cultivate a new democratic culture that would allow transparency, and improve the electoral processes, saying the events culminating in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election were never transparent. Ashiru said the late Abiola was eliminated through a complex conspiracy by leaders, saying the efforts of the heroes and heroines should never be in vain.

He explained further that the message of June 12 was hope for all, adding that the intention was to banish poverty.

“Until Nigerians are taken away from poverty, the struggle of June 12 will continue to haunt us as a nation. I want to commend the singular effort of Aare Gani Adams for ensuring that the struggle of the heroes of this democracy is never in vain,” he said.

President, Women Arise Initiative, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, also eulogised Adams for his consistency and for ensuring that the June 12 anniversary has remained an annual programme.

She said: “The ability to sustain an ideal is key to life. The joy of today’s event is incomplete if we fail to learn from past experiences. For over two decades, they covered the glory of June 12 up, but today it is evident that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The significance of June 12 being an official Democracy Day is to tell you that the struggle should continue. We must not relent or waver in our quest for good government.”

She also urged Buhari to do everything necessary to ensure the release of the Leah Sharibu.

Former Lagos State administrator, Admiral Ndubusi Kanu, said the sacrifices made by the heroes of June 12 did not go unnoticed. He regretted that many of the antagonists of the June 12 episode were still alive, benefitting more from Nigeria’s democracy. He further urged Buhari to demonstrate the ideals by which the late MKO Abiola lived.

“Abiola was a man of the people, a philanthropist and a detribalised Nigerian. That was why he was able to win the 1993 election across all the regions. So, for us to be celebrating the anniversary, it makes a lot of sense to imbibe in us some of the values that make Abiola the true man of the people,” he said.

Some of the guests included Alaguda of Aguda, Lagos, Oba Akeem Agbaosi, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo of Yoruba Summit Group, Banwo Adetoro, Dr. Chukwuneye Celestine, Dr. Alex Sunday Nwoye and Chief Ezuma Chiyere.