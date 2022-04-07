By Emma Jemegah

Ahead the qualifying matches for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set machinery in motion to appoint a substantive foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles.

SportingSun gathered that because of the limited time in appointing a new coach, the NFF might not throw the job open for all interested coaches, rather it would use the template in the last exercise after the sack of Franco-German, Gernot Rohr.

According to our findings, the NFF will still revert to the three shortlisted coaches before Austin Eguavoen was asked to take the Super Eagles to the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon-Portuguese José Peseiro, Serbian Mladen Krstajic as well as one unnamed coach.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Peseiro, who was later picked after the interview on the recommendation of AS Roma coach, Jose Maourinho, could not assume duties after Eguavoen was asked to continue after the AFCON. He’ s a former Real Madrid assistant coach.

Mladen Krstajic discontinued his interest in coaching the Super Eagles after he joined Israeli side, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, we gathered that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has informed the NFF that it would not be able to foot the wage bill of the new foreign coach. The implication is that the federation must seek sponsors to pay the coach.