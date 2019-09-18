Please, permit me to use this medium to congratulate the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on his victory at poll during the 2018 general elections. I pray that God Almighty fills him with wisdom and strength to truly lead the state to the next level.

I thank God also for what your government has been able to achieve within the short period of coming on board and wish you more grace from the above to be able to achieve more successes.

On a special note, I want to appeal to Mr. Governor to come to the aid of residents of Bioku Aladun, Bolorunduro Alapata, Jagun Eleshin (all in Ona Ara LGA) down to Adegbayi in Egbeda LGA.

The residents of the areas mentioned lack basic social amenities like good road, hospital, drinkable water to mention but a few.

The road connecting the areas together, right from Idiroko by Ekefa Alimi Petrol station to Adegbayi is an eye sore. The road is not only untarred but also not motorable. Residents with cars do not derive any joy using the road as it causes more damages to their cars than expected, forcing many to put their faith in motorcycles (Okadas) plying the road with its attendant hazard, since Okada can still manage to find their ways through the rough road. The situation of the road is worse during raining season.

There is also no Medical facility to cater for the health of the residents except they get to Idiroko, which takes a lot of time to achieve, because of the bad road.

Another basic infrastructure that is lacking is bore hole for the people of these areas, leading to serious hardship during dry season and capable of leading to health hazard, even when everybody agrees that “water is life.”

These areas need more transformers for effective power distribution within the communities.

All the little infrastructures being enjoyed by the residents are through the communal effort which is not enough, as the residents on zonal basis have to be tasking every house and even undeveloped plots. The assistance of the government has therefore becomes imperative.

According to the first Landlords’ Chairman of Bolorunduro Alapata, Mr. Adewale Ismail, all the previous Chairmen of Ona Ara LG were previously approached for assistance, but all the residents got were unfulfilled promises.

One of the promises was to provide Health Centre in the area, for which the residents laid the foundation and even donated building blocks to make the dreams come true, but nothing came out of the promise.

The same unfulfilled promise in the case of bore hole, especially during campaigns for elections, but those promises are often buried as soon as the elections were over.

The residents of Bioku Aladun, Bolorunduro Alapata, Jagun Eleshin and Adegbayi will therefore be happy and grateful to Engr. Seyi Makinde if something urgently can be done to provide lasting solutions to the above problems being faced on a daily basis.

Thanks in anticipation,

Babalola Jacob O.

Bolorunduro,

Alapata, Zone C.