Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Benin chapter, yesterday, said it will resist any attempt by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to force its members to register with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This was contained in a statement entitled: “IPPIS- The Truth of The Matter,” signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Monday Joy and Fabs Amaechina, respectively.

The union said compelling its members to register with IPPIS negates the autonomy of federal universities as enshrined in the Universities Amendment Act 2003 (also called Universities Autonomy Act No1., 2007) and that it also fails to accommodate the peculiarities of the Nigerian University System (NUS).

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU UNIBEN remains an integral and unwavering party to the collective decision of the union to resist the forceful implementation of IPPIS by the office of the AGF as it is in gross violation of the autonomy of Nigerian Federal Universities as enshrined in the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003 (also called Universities Autonomy Act No1., 2007) and fails to accommodate the peculiarities of the Nigerian University System (NUS),” the union said.

It said the decision not to cave in to the wish of the office of the AGF was unanimously reaffirmed by the congress of the branch during its emergency meeting on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the ASUU secretariat complex, University of Benin at which it was resolved that “ASUU UNIBEN aligns with the national leadership of the Union on IPPIS and says no to the deployment of IPPIS in its present state”.