FIFA has confirmed that Nigeria’s Super Eagles would begin the second round of the World Cup qualifiers on May 31st, 2021.

The second round of the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers was initially slated for October this year, but it has now been confirmed by FIFA that the Qualifiers will be postponed until may next year due to the global football calendar being disrupted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Cup may not be until 2022 but the Super Eagles should be confident about their chances of qualifying. Nigeria’s African qualifier for Qatar 2022 is just a few months away, with the draw taking place in Egypt earlier this year.

The road to Qatar begins with a home and away game against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in May 2021.

Nigeria has been drawn in group C alongside Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central African Republic in round two of the African Qualifiers.