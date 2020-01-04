Ndigbo should know that ‘akuluo uno’ (investing at home) is the way out. Let us now concentrate our efforts in building a world-class cities like the United Arab Emirates, the people of Abu Dhabi did. Let us make the South East the Dubai of Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa. By the time we come in here to invest these ef- forts, we invest in building other places across Nigeria, the solution will come. A friend of mine who built a heavy mansion in Kaduna before the crisis in the recent years happened, a building he did on eight plots of land, something he did with over N160 million at the time he built it around 2007/8, by the time the crisis came, he couldn’t live there and had to leave.

Do you know how much he eventually sold the house after much pleading with friends? He sold it for just N10 million. What somebody laboured for, for years. If he had built anywhere in the South East, do you think anything will happen to it? Let all the Igbo know that whatever they have outside Igboland is not secured. Let us come home and build superpower economy within the South East and South South of Nigeria. Let us turn Port Har- court, Aba, Onitsha, and other areas to our own Lagos and use Enugu as our own re- gional capital. If we are able to do it with-in the next two years, Nigerians will start begging us. We need to work together.