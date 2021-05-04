By Monica Iheakam

Commonwealth hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan equalled her Personal Best( PB) of 12.48 seconds to win the women’s hurdle event at the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite Meet in Clernont, Florida on Sunday.

Amusan’s time recorded in the 100m at the meet is the second fastest time in the world. She finished ahead of Cassandra Llyod(12.56s) and Deya Erickson(13.69s)

This feat is coming barely two weeks after the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun adopted Amsuan in response to the adopt an-athlete initiative of the sports ministry.

“Tobi Amusan is adopted this afternoon,“I am very proud to hear that one of our daughters is doing well and doing us proud, each and every time that we find any indigene of Ogun state doing well, we support them, we throw out weight behind them, “ Abiodun said

At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Amusan ran a personal best of 12.48 s during the 100 metres hurdles qualifying rounds. In the semi-finals the following day, she equaled this personal best before placing 4th a few hours later in the final with 12.49 s.