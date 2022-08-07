BUNMI OGUNYALE, Birmingham

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan on Sunday broke Commonwealth Games record to grab gold in Women’s 100m hurdles final at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Nigerian speed star breasts the tape after 12.30seconds to successfully defend the title she won in Tokyo .

Amusan beats The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton 12.58seconds and England’s Cindy Sember to the top prize.

It can be recall that Amusan was the first Nigerian ever to win gold at the World Athletics Championships after racing to a stunning world record time of 12.06s.

Amusan’s victory, will for her, be some sort of compensation for a disappointing outing in Tokyo last year where she finished fourth in the final despite being to…