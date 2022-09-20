(Channels)

The world record set by Tobi Amusan in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final at the Athletics Championships in Oregon in July of this year has been ratified by the World Athletics (previously known as IAAF).

This was disclosed on the athletics body’s official website via a statement on Tuesday.

Amusan had run a time of 12.12 seconds defeating former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, who had set the world record in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.20 seconds in 2016, at the London Müller Anniversary Games,

The 25-year-old was however not done as she followed that remarkable performance with a wind-assisted 12.06 (2.5m/s) to win the final.

“The goal was to come out and to win this gold, Honestly, I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,” a surprised Amusan had said in an interview after her record-breaking run.

The time of 12.12 seconds makes it the official world record to beat in the women’s hurdles.

Amusan has been in the form of her life in recent breaking the African record three times in the space of 10 months before smashing the record in Oregon to become Nigeria’s first-ever world athletics champion and world record holder.

She got another record-breaking gold medal for team Nigeria, this time at the commonwealth games in Birmingham, united kingdom.

Amusan lined up in the final as favourite for gold and there was no stopping her as she blazed to a new games record of 12.30 seconds to retain the 100m hurdles she won four years ago in the gold coast, Australia.

The UTEP alumni confirmed her supremacy as the best female hurdler in the world by clocking a new meeting record of 12.29s (-0.3) to break Gail Devers’ 22-year-old record of 12.39s to retain her diamond league title in Zurich on September the 8th.

Last Thursday, September the 15th, she bagged the officer of the order of the niger (OON) award as president Muhammadu Buhari honoured the country’s athletes for their spectacular performances in several competitions.

Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Athletics Championships 100 metres hurdles gold medal.

She is also the current African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles as well as the record holder in the three competitions.