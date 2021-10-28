Tochukwu Johnbosco Amuluche, aka Peejay, has defeated 30 contestants to win the maiden edition of Actors’ Crib Africa television reality show. He went home with a car and $20,000 worth of deals, while Okutagidi Oluwarotimi Michael, aka Durotimi, emerged the first runner-up and went home with $3,000 worth of deals. Ulasi Maureen Ginika was the second runner-up and went home with $2,000 worth of deals. Contestants from Ghana and South Africa participated in the show.

Stanley Acho, executive chairman, Stretchout Group, and organizer of the show, said we decided to have this show because we discovered there is a gap in the film industry. There is no known school where people who are naturally talented are trained and horn their skills for them to become professionals. We feel there is a gap in that industry and that is why we organized Actors Crib Africa Reality Television Show where people can be identified and those that like to act but don’t have a platform will be given the opportunity.

“ They have been trained, nurtured and equipped so that they can compete favorably well in the world with others. We have given them international exposure which is beyond Nigeria. We have seen where Nigerians travel out of the country to bring artistes to come and perform in Nigeria but we want it to be the other way round where foreigners will come and take Nigerian artistes to go and perform in their movies and that is the standard we want to set.”

Stanley disclosed “ Africa Crib Reality Television Show is different from other reality television shows because my show brings talented top and coming artistes in a house for a month and they will be taught the rudiments of how to produce a movie, learn how to act, do skits, script writing, directing and produce a whole lot in the movie industry. they would become professionals and bridge the gap missing in the entertainment industry.

There are a lot of challenges especially when you are dealing with human beings and they are from different backgound. There are contestants from South Africa, Ghana and different parts of the country. They have different idealogies but they have been able to blend and interact with other housemates.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Ubanwa Oyudo, General Manager, Kohinoor Lagos and Head of Operations Mandiba Group, located at 72 Kusenla, Ikate, Elegushi in Lekki Phase II, Lagos disclosed we are the lead sponsor of Actors Crib Africa and decided to venture into this show because we like to sponsor and support the youths.

“ We like to train raw talents because we believe in developing the society and we saw that it is going to be an avenue of giving back to the society in as much as we believe that we want the make country better for Nigerians. the management decided to take this great step to give back to the society by sponsoring this show.

Other subsidiaries of Madiba Group that sponsored the show include Lifestyle Eating, Madiba Courts, Mabia Hotels and they sponsored the show and contributed to the success of the show.

Beaming with smiles, Tochukwu, winner of the competition had this to say, “ the hurdles was not easy. I believe in being focused and work towards it, if you know what you want. That was the key point I had that helped me a lot. I knew what I wanted and I remained focused to it.

“ My experience is something that till tomorrow, next year I would remain grateful to the organisers. As an actor before now I thought it is all about acting only. I never knew there are some technics and other things to know. After spending 30 days in the house I am now better than I came.

For the first runner up, Okutagidi, an undergraduate, Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology, Federal University of Technology, (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State disclosed the competition has exposed him to acting. I learnt how to build myself to become stable and have knowledge impacted into me and has made me to be able to take Nollywood to the next level, which is my dream.

While Ulasi, second runner up noted the show has enabled her to meet different people from different backgrounds with different characters. “ We were taught filmmaking, directing, script writing and how to be a better actor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .