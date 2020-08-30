Cosmas Omegoh

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle has lambasted the Nigerian church, accusing her members of indiscipline.

Rev Ayokunle made the statement during the ongoing virtual convention of the Baptist Convention with theme, “Moving Forward: Becoming a More Disciplined Church.”

He said: “The church is now in a state where lack of discipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, gluttony, financial impropriety, laziness, court cases, etc. The name of the Lord is being maligned in our society today because of the way Christians are behaving. Obscene dressing and all forms of impurities are happening in our midst. Some Christians cannot be trusted for any noble assignment. There appears to be no difference between them and the unbelievers. Money in particular has become the god of some (if not many) Christians, including church leaders! What a shame to the Church! The Lord of the Church is sad concerning the state of the Church. We are robbed of our powers and molested by the children of Satan because of our careless living!

“We, the body of Christ known as the Nigerian Baptist Convention, though we have come a long way, but if we would move from where we are presently to where we ought to be, if we would not be swept away by the wave of indiscipline and immorality that is daily tearing the fabric of our society and the world at large, we must continue to emphasise discipline in the House of God. It is through discipline that we would remain holy and enter the kingdom of God! Hence this year’s convention is a call to self-examination as individuals, family, church and convention. It is a clarion call to be more disciplined in areas where we have shown discipline and exercise discipline in areas where we lack such.”