From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has mourned the death of politician Bashir Tofa, noting the region has lost a man of integrity and a defender of ethics and values.

NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, described Tofa as a consummate politician and unparalleled businessman.

Baba-Ahmed said that the ‘Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) and Nigerians are deeply saddened by the death of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa.

‘The North has lost an indefatigable defender of its dignity and values. Nigeria has lost an illustrious son, a consummate politician who was denied the opportunity to provide leadership with the annulment of the Presidential elections In 1992.

‘The Forum lost a loyal founding member, a firm believer in responsible and visionary leadership.

‘Alhaji Bashir was the embodiment of the best combination of private enterprise and unparalleled philanthropy. His landmarks in Kano and the national economy will match the best.

‘History will record that Alhaji Bashir’s life was well spent in the service of God and fellow humans, and he will continue to be an inspiration to many generations of Nigerians.

‘The Forum also condoles the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, the people of Kano and Nigerian Muslims over the demise of Dr Datti Ahmad.

‘It prays that Allah (SWA) will reward him for his pioneering service to his community with Aljannah Firdausi.’