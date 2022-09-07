From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In other to bridge the gaps towards executing the “Together against Poverty” project, addressing agricultural Extension service delivery in boosting food production in Nigeria, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has said it has selected two states, Nasarawa and Bauchi to execute the project in collaboration with Oxfam.

This was disclosed by the programme Manager, CISLAC while Responding to Questions asked by journalist yesterday during the one day consultative forum organised by CISLAC in collaboration with Oxfam and the Nasarawa state Ministry of Agriculture at the Nasarawa Luxury Hotel, Shandam Road, Lafia.

Daily Sun reports that the consultative forum is aimed at sensitise and addressing practical gaps in agricultural extension service delivery towards improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers to boast food production.

Chinedu Obasi said the choice of selecting Nasarawa is because the state has a fertile land and 99% of people in the state are predominantly farmers.

“Nasarawa is an agrarian state so we looked at that and the capacity of farmers that are in the state so far from the discussions we have had, it is clear that more people wants to venture into farming and some who are farmers had challenges which is one of the major reason why the forum was organised to know the plight of farmers towards fostering solutions on areas to assist.” He said.

“Agriculture is one of the sectors that can generate job opportunities for people at the grassroots, particularly for women and the youths.

“CISLAC is in the state to ensure that the Together against poverty Oxfam project is executed towards providing support to enhance agricultural activities that would reduce poverty and inequality in reflection of its core mandate.”

“This forum is organised to bridge the gap by helping the rural dwellers to connect with government policies and implementations.

Also speaking, the programme manager, Nasarawa state Agricultural development programme, NADP, Mr Emmanuel Alanana stressed that the programme is timely and it represents the true picture of what is affecting farmers in the state.

He said the programme would go a long way in describing areas that needed to be fixed to allow small-scale farmers to develop their farms towards adding value to food production in the state and country at large.

He further appreciated CISLAC for providing the opportunity towards ensuring that farmers’ welfare and food sufficiency are sustained in the state while urging them to ensure more advocacy on the need to support farmers.