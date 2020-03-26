Togo is one of the top 20 countries that produce bamboo the most in the world. The country is the 18th biggest bamboo producer.

According to recent data published in the sector, the top three African producers are Ethiopia, Benin, and Burundi.

After Benin, which is first in West Africa, Ghana and Nigeria come next (respectively, 7th and 13th worldwide).

In 2014, the bamboo market was valued at around $60 billion. This market while expanding is said to be largely underexploited in Africa, according to the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR). In this regard, actors of the public and private sectors across the continent are taking measures to produce and export more of these trees.

To date, only 18 African nations (including Togo) are part of the INBAR. This is out of around 30 where bamboo grows naturally on the continent.

Worldwide, China is the largest bamboo producer, thus the name Chinese bamboo.