In Togo, it now takes only around five hours to get a certificate of origin. This document certifies the origin of goods before export.

Without it, goods are not allowed to enter an export destination.

In addition to reducing the time needed to get the document, business owners can apply for it online through a dedicated platform set by the Togolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIT). This was disclosed by Sandra Johnson, minister-adviser to President Gnassingbé, and head of the business climate cell which steered the improvement.

•Source: Togo First