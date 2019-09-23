Nigeria is now in serious danger of missing out on next year’s CHAN after she fell 4-1 in a final playoff in Togo.

NPFL joint top scorer last season, Sunusi Ibrahim gave Nigeria the lead after just eight minutes, before the home team drew level on 16 minutes through Richard Nane.

Nane got his brace in the 70th minute.

The home team increased their lead from the penalty spot to 3-1 and then made it even more difficult for Nigeria by adding a fourth goal in the closing moments of the contest.

The CHAN Eagles were made up in the main by the country’s U23s with a sprinkling of experienced campaigners like captain Mfon Udoh, goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai and striker Sikiru Alimi.

Ndifreke Effiong was booked, so too right back John Lazarus who along with leftback Ebube Duru struggled to cope with the pace of the game.

The CHAN Eagles, who reached the 2018 CHAN final in Morocco, will now need to win the return leg in Nigeria next month by at least three unreplied goals to go through to Cameroon 2020.