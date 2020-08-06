Togo’s tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,001 on Wednesday with 13 new cases reported in the last day, according to the latest report from the Health and Public Hygiene Ministry.

So far, 690 recoveries and 21 deaths have been recorded, the report said.

It added that in recent weeks, the country saw a rise in new infections.

Togo is experiencing new outbreaks of the epidemic in the central and northern regions, Djibril Mohaman, the National Coordinator for COVID-19 response, told a press conference on Wednesday.

“Over the coming two weeks, there will be an increase in confirmed cases after the monitoring of the contacts,’’ he said.

In mid-July, the Togolese government began to gradually lift preventive measures, as data then showed that the COVID-19 situation in the country had stabilised. (Xinhua/NAN)