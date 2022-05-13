The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), which holds tomorrow at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will have as red carpet hosts top showbiz personalities like Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, and Sika Osei.

The famous quartet will be on ground to interview guests and catch every fashion moment as well as predictions of the biggest wins for the night. Toke, Ebuka, Uti and Sika are no strangers to the AMVCA red carpet having served as hosts at previous editions, captivating audiences with their unique styles of presenting and entertaining guests. On Saturday at Eko Hotels & Suites, they will make a return for the 8th edition of the awards, which will also feature the recognition of the best-dressed male and female guests on the red carpet.

However, the AMVCA will on that day play host to movie stars and film directors from Hollywood. Tasha Smith, actress, director and producer known for her role in the acclaimed film, Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel, Why Did I Get Married, Too? will lead the Hollywood celebrities to the glamorous event, and joining her are Bayo Akinfemi, a cast member of popular television series, Bob Hearts Abishola as well as Brandon Michael Hall of God, Friended Me fame.

Also expected are Sidra Smith, award-winning producer and head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio, and Grant Housley, producer, writer and director currently at Paramount Pictures, where he has worked on some of the biggest films and television series in the world.

Prior to that, the organiser on Tuesday, May 10 held a content market workshop, which featured African film producers, actors, actresses and other industry stakeholders.

The workshop created a platform whereby best practices and actionable insights on Africa Magic’s content acquisition processes were shared. It also provided a platform for filmmakers to showcase authentic local content.

Speaking at the event, Executive Head of Content and West Africa, Busola Tejumola, said: “We love the engagement from this workshop, and it will be exciting to have this twice a year. We need to improve and continually evolve with our production, storytelling, continually receive feedback, and create more industry engagements like this.”

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Jacktone Alufwani has emerged winner of the inaugural AMVCA’s Digital Content Creators’ Competition held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Jacktone, who competed against hundreds of other content creators, won the “overall best in technical skill, lighting and performance” award. He went home with a Canon camera, studio earphones from Dolby, masterclass opportunity from MultiChoice Talent Factory and a bragging right of being the first winner of the competition.

Rewarded with masterclasses were two runner-ups including Evovo from Warri, who won the award for “best theme” and Rivers’ Allison Precious, who won the “most creative video” award.

Speaking after being announced winner, Jacktone said, “I was going in with the big shots, and I never saw that coming. I need to breathe! I’m going to tell my team that we brought this home. We are going to slaughter a goat and celebrate. Thank you so much. I’m humbled.”

Sponsored by Amstel Malta, the AMVCA will air live tomorrow on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4 pm.