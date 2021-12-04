In an otherwise cocktail of micro and macro-economic and social challenges including declining educational standards in Nigeria, the exploits of Mr Tokunbo Philip Wahab, a lawyer and Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu is like a breath of fresh air. Though not a fresher in Lagos politics, Wahab, fondly called TW, had his baptismal as a public officer when the state governor poached him to help drive the education arm of his THEMES agenda. And since his appointment in 2019, the affable legal practitioner has turned one of the leading lights in the Sanwo-Olu administration.

There’s no gainsaying that his resourcefulness and mantra of having a digital approach to education, which will make Lagos products able to compete favourably anywhere in the world, has continued to endear him to close watchers of the education sector in Lagos. This performance —particularly the Eko Digital Initiative which is aimed at guaranteeing access to modern/technological resources that will foster learning at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state— has been trailed by thunderous accolades as he gleans one award after another.

In September, TW was honoured with the Government Official of the Year at the Excellence Recognition Awards’ 17th edition in Lagos. While still savouring that recognition, the people of Igbogbo in Lagos East, led by the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali honoured Wahab with a Special Award as one of the highlights of the grand finale of the 2021 Igbogbo Day celebrations and fifth coronation anniversary of the monarch. While presenting the award to Wahab, Oba Kasali praised him for his exemplary leadership and giant strides in the education sector of Lagos State. The 49-year old Ketu Epe-born Wahab is a thoroughbred lawyer of more than 20 years —he’s a Partner at Wall and Ace Law Firm—with an extensive experience across all strata of the legal practice. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Wharton University of Pennsylvania.

