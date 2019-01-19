It’s very few among the well-to-do that really care to help ease the pain that life can bring to others. Unarguably among those few, is city attorney Tokunbo Phillip Wahab. The suave philanthropist believes in keeping his light in his window for his fellow human beings. During the just concluded yuletide, Wahab spread love and mercy during the season as he quietly committed huge sums of money to provide food items and other gifts to the less privileged and hundreds of widows in Lagos and Ogun States.

The popular lawyer was said to have made the gesture so discreet but like every good deed, the words still managed to get out and many have been commending the Ketu, Epe-born lawyer cum politician. Wahab has always been a strong advocate of equity and justice. He believes everyone deserves equal opportunities regardless of class.

He was orphaned as an undergraduate with no support system, yet he never allowed that to dampen his resolve. To those who know this amiable lawyer, before he started real legal practice, he was said to have started with a ‘Give Back to the Society’ creed for the first two years and all he asked from his principal then was monthly transport allowance. Yet he travelled all over the country to handle various matters pro bono for the poor and under-privileged, a service he still renders till today. This was to later earn him a Lagos State recognition award presented by former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) during the Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (LPILP) in April 2014. He has been a highflyer lawyer since with a successful practice and moderate but posh mansion in the wealthier haven of Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Wahab is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Wharton University of Pennsylvania. He is a Partner at Wall and Ace Legal Practitioners where he anchors the vision after cutting his teeth at both Paul Usoro (SAN) & Co and Aluko & Oyebode, Lagos Nigeria. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association.s