By MONICA IHEAKAM

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has released entry standards for athletes seeking to represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

The AFN also announced a $1,500 ticket refund for foreign-based athletes that achieve the federation’s entry standard, while the home based athletes will be compensated with the sum of N150, 000.

According to a statement signed by the federation’s Secretary General, Adisa Beyioku, athletes that intend to compete in the men and women 100m must run 10.05 secs and 11.15 secs.

For the 200m, the men must run 20.24 secs and the women 22.80 secs. In the 400m, the entry standard is 44.90 secs for men and 51.35 secs for women.

Intending athletes in the men and women high jumps, the standard was pegged at 2.33 and 1.96 respectively, while the long jump is 8.22 for men and 6.82 for women.

Meanwhile, the trials for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been scheduled to hold at the YABATECH Sports Center from June 16 to 21, 2021.