The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has threatened to file a lawsuit against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if it is stripped of its recognition as the Olympic governing body for the sport later this month.

AIBA Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane outlined the plan to sue the IOC in a letter sent to members of world governing body’s Executive Committee.

In the letter, seen by insidethegames, Moustahsane calls for an Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting to vote on “AIBA preparing a lawsuit to go forward on May 23 should the IOC decision regarding AIBA not be favourable”.

The Moroccan, who took over from Gafur Rakhimov following the Uzbek’s decision to step aside as AIBA President in March, also called for a vote on “sending a brief of complaint to the IOC Ethics Commission against some IOC members”.

The group leading the IOC inquiry into AIBA, launched in December, is due to present its final report to the Executive Board at its next meeting in Lausanne on May 22.

It is believed the IOC is likely to sanction AIBA, with a removal of its recognition among the options.

This would mean AIBA would not be able to organise the boxing tournament at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo or the qualification system.

The letter from Moustahsane, which insidethegames understands has been seen by senior members of the IOC administration, came after IOC President Thomas Bach sent his strongest signal yet that AIBA could be stripped of its recognition.

Speaking at the Australian Olympic Committee’s Annual General Meeting in Sydney, Bach admitted an organisation other than AIBA could run the boxing competition at Tokyo 2020.